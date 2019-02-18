FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 top Bundesliga stars to receive an upgrade

The Rating Refresh for Bundesliga players in FIFA 19 has been revealed and EA Sports opted against giving players downgrade first up. However, some of the league’s biggest stars have received upgrades and here are our top 5 players from the Bundesliga to receive a rating upgrade.

Jadon Sancho – 72 to 78

Jadon Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in search of first-team opportunities and he has received plenty at the German club. His rise to fame at such a young age has caught the attention of many young English players and now, more and more young English players are moving abroad to enhance their chances of playing top-flight football.

Sancho was given a FIFA 19 rating of 72 when the game released and it was apt for the quality he showed during the 2017/18 season. This season, however, he has been a crucial player in Dortmund’s push to reclaim the Bundesliga title and has contributed with seven goals and nine assists so far while averaging a goal or an assist every 84.9 minutes.

In Europe’s top 5 leagues, only Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard and Joshua Kimmich have more league assists than the 18-year-old winger at the moment.

This season, he made his senior debut for England even before playing for the U20 and U21 sides. In addition, he has eight goals and eleven assists to his name in all competitions at club level. Form like that deserved an upgrade and he received the biggest upgrade among the Bundesliga players this season with a +6 boost.

Thorgan Hazard – 81 to 83

Thorgan Hazard has lived under the shadow of his more successful brother Eden throughout his career but this season, the Belgian has hit new heights and is being linked with a big-money move elsewhere.

The 25-year-old has been Borussia Monchengladbach’s best player this season and his performance has helped them climb to third in the league table this season with an outside chance of fighting for the title.

In the league alone, he has nine goals and seven assists to his name and in all competitions, he has 12 goals and eight assists in only 22 games.

Hazard’s original FIFA 19 rating was 81 and he was classified as an ‘LM’ but after the ratings refresh, his rating has gone up to 83 and his position has been changed to RW.

Timo Werner – 83 to 84

There has been a lot of speculations in the newspapers in recent months on the future of Timo Werner and they will continue in full force as long as the German keeps up his current form.

The Leipzig forward has already found the back of the net eleven times in the Bundesliga and in all competitions, he has 14 goals and two assists in only 23 games.

The German international already had a good rating of 83 when the game came out and based on his form in this season, EA Sports has rewarded him with a plus one upgrade.

Joshua Kimmich – 85 to 86

When FIFA 19 released, Joshua Kimmich was the game’s highest-rated right-back with a rating of 85 and now, he has been given a plus one upgrade for his impeccable performances.

The German international has chipped in with one goal and thirteen assists this season in all competitions for Bayern so far. Ten of his thirteen assists have come in the league and no player in Europe’s top 5 leagues have more assists than him at the moment. He is in good company at the top of the assists table with a certain Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard!

Kimmich has predominantly played as a right-back this season, but he has also played in midfield for the Bavarian side.

Marco Reus – 85 to 88

Marco Reus only had a rating of 85 when FIFA 19 released and understandably so as he was plagued with injuries in recent years. However, he has managed to remain fit for the most part of this season and spearheaded his side’s title challenge.

The Dortmund captain has 17 goals and eight assists to his name in 27 games across all competitions so far this season. In the league alone, he has 13 goals and six assists with an average of 87.5 minutes per goal or assist. His Bundesliga goal tally is only bettered by Luka Jovic (14) of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Reus has hit peak form under Lucien Favre, his former manager at Gladbach, and has also changed his position from the left wing to a central attacking midfielder. The fact that the 29-year-old has scored so many goals from midfield is simply outstanding and one of the reasons why his FIFA 19 rating has gone up to 88!