EA Sports revealed its FIFA 19 ratings refresh for Premier League players and only 23 players were given a rating boost. A few players who have been on top form this season were left out and FOX Sports Asia picks its top 5 Premier League players who should have received an upgrade but didn’t.

David Brooks (Bournemouth)

Bournemouth signed David Brooks last summer after an impressive season with Sheffield United in the Championship. The 21-year-old was given a FIFA 19 rating of 69 when the game was released which was apt at that time.

Since joining the Cherries, the former Man City youth player has hit new heights and has weighed in with six goals and four assists in only 22 games from midfield.

The Welshman’s form has been key to Bournemouth’s impressive season and he has registered a goal or assist against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd.

Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City)

At the start of the season, Cardiff City was one of the favourites to get relegated and spent significantly lesser money than fellow newly promoted sides Fulham and Wolves. Now, they are just above the relegation zone with eight points more than Fulham and the role Neil Etheridge has played in Cardiff’s survival bid is massive.

Etheridge has kept seven clean sheets this season which is more than the number of shutouts by David De Gea this season! In fact, only Alisson Becker, Ederson Moraes, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Hugo Lloris have more clean sheets than the Philippines international.

The 29-year-old has also made 95 saves so far which is bettered only by Lukasz Fabianski. However, the most astonishing fact is that he has saved three penalties this season and just those saved penalties alone have stopped his side from dropping three valuable points. Neil Etheridge discusses Cardiff City and Premier League ambitions

Despite such an impressive season, EA Sports decided against increasing Etheridge’s FIFA 19 rating of only 72.

Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)

Manchester United has found some rhythm under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but their defence has been a cause for concern throughout the season. However, the form of Victor Lindelof has been a ray of hope for the club from a defensive point of view and right now, the only question is who will partner the Swede.

Lindelof is one of the first names in the starting XI and has been thoroughly impressive under Solskjaer after a difficult first season in the Premier League. He has played the full 90 minutes in ten of United’s twelve games under their new manager in which they’ve conceded only nine goals and kept clean sheets away at Spurs and Leicester.

The most astonishing fact is that Lindelof is given only a 79 rating on FIFA 19 while Eric Bailly (82), Chris Smalling (81), Phil Jones (80) and Marcos Rojo (80) have been given better ratings.

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Three Manchester City players have been given a rating boost when the rating refresh was revealed but it was shocking that one of City’s best players of this season, Bernardo Silva, has been left out.

Silva’s best position is out wide on the right-hand side but this season, he has played in midfield in many games due to a long-term injury to Kevin De Bruyne. In fact, Silva clocked a season-best 13.7 km in midfield against title rivals Liverpool in a crucial match at the Etihad.

In addition to his industrious work, the Portuguese international has also racked up eight goals and assists each in all competitions. He has been so good that Pep Guardiola rarely drops him from the starting XI despite a plethora of options at his disposal. Title aspirations over for Manchester City?

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The exclusion of Mohamed Salah from the Premier League rating refresh is easily the biggest shock of them all.

Salah was given an 88 rating when the game released and it was deemed too low by many fans. In fact, 26 players were given a higher rating than the Egyptian.

Although Salah hasn’t scored as much as he did last season at the same point, he is still the Premier League’s joint top scorer with 17 goals and also has seven assists to his name. No player in the league has been directly involved in more goals than the Liverpool man.

Despite another impressive run of form, the defending PFA Player of the Year award winner was not given a rating boost while the likes of Harry Kane (90), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (88) and Alexandre Lacazette (85) were given a plus one boost. “Salah can play better” – Klopp

To put things into perspective, Aubameyang has 18 goals and five assists for Arsenal in 32 games this season while Salah has 20 goals and seven assists in 34 games. However, the Arsenal man was given an upgrade which gives him the same FIFA 19 rating as Salah.