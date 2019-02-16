FIFA 19 Ratings Refresh: 5 top Premier League players to receive upgrades

The Rating Refresh for Premier League players in FIFA 19 has been revealed and EA Sports opted against giving players downgrade first up. However, some of the league’s biggest stars have received upgrades and here are our top 5 players from the Premier League to receive a rating upgrade.

Marcus Rashford – 81 to 82

Due to Manchester United’s improved form under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, it was clear that a few Manchester United stars stood a chance to improve their FIFA 19 rating but EA Sports has only given an upgraded rating to two players from the club and they are Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Rashford has been in sensational form under his new manager and has established himself as United’s first choice striker. He has nine goals and ten assists to his name this season of which six goals and one assist have come under Solskjær in only 12 games.

The 21-year-old’s rating has improved from 81 to 82 and his position has also been changed from LW to ST.

Raheem Sterling – 85 to 87

Sergio Aguero has made a lot of headlines recently for Manchester City but it is the consistent form of Raheem Sterling that has helped City this season especially when the likes of Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne were out injured.

Sterling is a strong contender for the PFA Player of the Year award with 12 goals and 9 assists to his name in the Premier League. In all competitions, he has 14 goals and 12 assists so far.

The Englishman has been justly rewarded for his fantastic performance and he now has a higher rating than teammate Leroy Sane and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 87 to 88

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was Arsenal’s joint-highest rated player along with Mesut Ozil when FIFA 19 released but now the Gabonese international is the outright highest rated Gunner in the game with a plus one upgrade.

Aubameyang is a contender for the Premier League golden boot with 15 goals in 24 games. In all competitions, he has 18 goals in 30 games.

His form has fizzled out in recent weeks but that hasn’t stopped EA Sports from giving him an upgrade. His improved rating is debatable when you realise that Mohamed Salah has not been given an upgrade and the Egyptian also has a rating of 88.

Virgil van Dijk – 85 to 88

One of the biggest shocks of from rating refresh is the absence of Mohamed Salah but three Liverpool players have been given a rating boost and they are Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Andrew Robertson.

The Dutchman is arguably Liverpool’s and the Premier League’s best player this season. He has been so good that no player has dribbled past him this season in any competition for Liverpool!

Van Dijk’s outstanding form has helped Liverpool maintain the best defensive record in the league and also keep 14 clean sheets. He could become the first defender to win the PFA Player of the Year award since John Terry in 2005 and such an impressive form has seen his rating go up to 88 which makes him one of the best defenders in the game.

Harry Kane – 89 to 90

Harry Kane is currently out injured for Spurs but he has still managed to score 14 Premier League goals and this tally is only bettered by three players.

In all competitions, he already has 20 goals and six assists to his name in only 31 games. This is outstanding especially because Kane returned to club football after only a small break due to England’s World Cup exploits.

Kane has been given a plus-one rating boost which takes him into the exclusive 90s club. He is the highest rated English player in the game and one of only four players from the Premier League with a rating of 90 or more.