WESG Grand Finals to be held in China in March 

Details on the Grand Finals of the Word Electronic Sports Games (WESG) 2018-2019 season have been announced, as it will be held in Chongqing, China from March 7 to 17.

The WESG Grand Finals will feature events for Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Hearthstone, Starcraft II, Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2019 and Vainglory. The finals will also host a separate event for women’s teams in the featured titles.

The grand finals will be held in the Chongqing Olympic Sports Center, and it will mark the first time that the venue will host an esports event of this scale.

WESG organizer Alisports coordinated with the Chongqing Sports Bureau and the government of Jiulongpo District for the event.

The local government of Chongqing has been looking to create a new business avenue for the city by hosting various esports events. The city previously hosted Dota 2’s Chongqing Major in the BLOOMAGE Cultural and Sports Center back in January.

With the success of the past two finals in China— which were held in the cities of Changzhou and Haikou— in mind, Alisports has elected to hold the event in the country again this season.

WESG was established back in 2016 as an international esports tournament. The event has set itself apart from other esports tournaments by following the Olympic format and standard, with emphasis on national pride and fan participation.