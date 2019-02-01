SEA Games 2019: Singapore to reveal esports representatives in May

Singapore will be revealing its representatives for the first esports medal events in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May, as the Singapore Esports Association (SGEA) has announced its selection process for the region’s biggest multi-sport competition.

According to a report by the Straits Times, the SGEA will hold two selection events, with an open qualifier taking place in March that will determine the top eight entrants for the national selection finals in May.

The SEA Games will take place from November 30 to December 10 in the Philippines. The games will feature six esports events, namely Dota 2 and Starcraft II for the PC, Arena of Valor and Mobile Legends (mobile), and Tekken 7 and one more game for the console. The sixth game is likely to be titled as NBA 2K, but the Games organisers are yet to issue an official confirmation.

Both Tekken 7 and Starcraft II, which are played individually, will each have two representatives. Meanwhile, the four other titles will be team-based.

To aid the representatives in the games, the association is expected to nominate a head coach candidate to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

“We have taken careful steps to ensure the integrity and fairness of this selection process, in what is a historic milestone for esports in Singapore and Southeast Asia,” said SGEA president Ng Chong Geng in a statement.

The registration for the March open qualifiers is now ongoing on the SGEA Facebook page and will close on February 28. All participants must at least be 18 years old.

The SGEA will announce the seeded teams for the selection finals on March 1.

“The framework has been built to ensure that new and existing athletes – as well as overseas and veteran players – have the opportunity to qualify to represent Singapore,” added Ng.

The SGEA’s selection process has been approved by Singapore’s national sports agency Sport Singapore and the SNOC.

Esports will be making its debut as a medal event at the biennial SEA Games. It had previously been a demonstration sport at the Asian Games in Indonesia last year.