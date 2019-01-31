China to recognize esports athletes as new profession

A career in esports might soon become a viable career option in China, as the country is looking to recognize both esports athletes and event managers as new professions.

According to a report by China’s official state-run press agency Xinhua, esports has been included in a list of 15 new professions to be recognized by the country. Esports athleted are joined by the likes of AI engineers, big data engineers, and drone pilots, among others.

The China Employment Training Technical Instruction Center has listed these new professions for public input, which will end on January 31.

The report continued that the preliminary list was the result of a selection process carried out under the supervision of China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The list apparently went viral on Chinese social media, with many saying that they now wanted to play video games for a living.

However, it was insisted that a line has to be drawn between esports enthusiasts and professional players.

The esports industry has seen a surge of growth and influence in recent years. A total of six esports titles will even be included as medal events at the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines in late 2019.

Esports was also included in the 2018 Asian Games as a demonstration sport, and could even be a medal event in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

China is one of the biggest esports markets in the world. According to a July 2018 report by analyst CNG, the country’s esports market is expected to have exceeded $13 billion in 2018 and to grow further by $5 billion in the next two years.

China has seen most of its esports success in titles such as League of Legends and Dota 2. Invictus Gaming were the champions of the 2018 World Championships in League of Legends. Meanwhile, PSG.LGD got second place in Dota 2’s The International 2018 and won $4 million to enter the last year.