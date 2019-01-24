The Farming Simulator League proves that anything can become an esport 

Anything can become an esport as long as it has enough people willing to compete, even if it’s for competitive ‘virtual farming.’ Farming Simulator is getting its own esports league, the Farming Simulator League, with €250 thousand or $284 thousand up for grabs for the world’s best virtual farmers.

So how does Farming Simulator work as an esport? It’s simple. A team of three players have to use tractors and teleloaders to bale and stack hay in the center of a field. They will have to both beat a time limit and be faster than other teams as well. It’s not as easy as it sounds, though. As Farming Simulator developers GIANTS Software put it, “when it comes to bale stacking, skill, precision, and a lot of driving talent are essential.”

GIANTS Software ran the first season of the Farming Simulator Championship in 2018, but the developer is making some major changes for season two and the Farming Simulator League.

The Farming Simulator League will feature 10 tournaments across Europe, with the best teams set to compete for the title of the Farming Simulator Champion and €100 thousand or $113.8 thousand in prizes at the end of the season.

“We have a unique opportunity, competitive farming is something people enjoy for years now, but it hasn’t been done in esports so far. We have lots of esports enthusiasts in our company who can’t wait to show the world that farming can indeed be fun and competitive at the same time,” said GIANTS Software CEO and esports division manager Christian Ammann in a statement.

The new league will be hosted in the latest installment of the Farming Simulator series, Farming Simulator 19, and will also feature a competitive 3 vs 3 mode, where teams challenge each other to determine who is the best on the field.

“We believe we found the right mix of real farming and fun to play game elements to ensure everyone will find it entertaining,” added Ammann.

While Farming Simulator is far from a game that people would expect to become an esport, it has been fostering a budding competitive scene since 2017.

The first major Farming Simulator esports event debuted at AgriTechnica 2017, a farm-tech expo in Hanover, Germany. Since then, the game’s competitive scene has been on the rise.

Sure, it’s nowhere near something like Dota 2 or League of Legends, but if athletes can compete in traditional sports as widely different as basketball and chess, there’s more than enough for Farming Simulator in esports.

“Agriculture, like eSports, is about passion, precision and attention to detail. Optimal conditions for an exciting competition,” said Ammann.