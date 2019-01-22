Smash Ultimate’s new character, Piranha Plant, will be released in February

After previously being silent about when exactly they will release Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s next character, Nintendo has revealed that Piranha Plant from the Super Mario Bros. series will be joining the Smash Ultimate roster in February.

Nintendo has narrowed Piranha Plant’s release window to next month in an in-game “reminder” news post for Smash Ultimate. The post can be viewed after booting up the game and going to the “details” panel, where it is noted that the next character is set for “a February 2019 release.

Before this announcement, Nintendo has been reluctant to state when its game’s new characters will start coming out. The company had previously beaten around the bush by saying that Piranha Plant will be coming out “2019 (exact date TBD),” or “around February.”

Piranha Plant will be a free DLC, but to get him players need to first claim the game on My Nintendo before January 31. For those with a physical copy of the game, head to your Switch’s main menu, press start/+, then head to the register with My Nintendo Rewards option. You should get a code that you can redeem instantly for the eventual Piranha Plant DLC within ten days.

The new character will still be available to purchase for an as of yet undetermined amount, although he will not be part of the game’s Fighters Season pass. The Season pass will add five more characters to Smash Ultimate’s already loaded 76-man roster (counting Piranha Plant). Joker from Persona 5 was the first to be revealed, with Nintendo set to announce who the other four will be soon.