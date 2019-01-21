Esports racing pro outraces former Formula 1 driver

Esports racing pro Enzo Bonito made heads turn when he upset Formula E and former Formula 1 driver Lucas di Grassi at the Race of Champions event, beating his opponent to the finish line by over half a second.

The Italian esports racer finished the race in a track in Mexico with a final time of 52.3885, while his counterpart followed with a time of 53.0576.

The Race of Champions event pits current and legendary drivers from the Formula 1 racing against the rising stars of simulation and esports racing.

Enzo Bonito drives for Team Redline, one of the biggest simulation racing teams in the world, as well as Mclaren Shadow, a pioneering esports racing program.

Simulation and esports racing has been on the rise as of late, and may very well come to rival its real life counterpart in terms of popularity and influence.

Back in December, German car manufacturer Porsche partnered with iRacing to launch a new esports racing league, the Porsche iRacing World Championship Series. In it, 40 racers from around the world will be racing over 10 different weekends throughout l2019 for a shot at a $100,000 prize pool.