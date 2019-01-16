Smash Bros. legends to face off in the Smash Ultimate Summit in March

Some of the very best players across all Super Smash Bros. games will be facing off in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the first time in esports studio Beyond the Summit’s Smash Ultimate Summit in March.

#UltimateSummit is approaching…

And new foes have appeared! Say hello to the invited challengers who will be battling it out in March!

There will also be FOUR wildcard qualifier slots determined on February 3rd at @Genesis_Smash #G6! pic.twitter.com/HJMM8gWwZ5 — Beyond the Smash (@BTSsmash) January 15, 2019

Some of the living legends that have been invited to the event include Smash 4 elite Gonzalo “ZeRo“ Barrios, Leonardo “MKLeo” Perez, and Nairoby “Nairo“ Quezada.

Perhaps the biggest draw for fans to the tournament will be the appearance of the ‘three gods’ of Super Smash Bros. Melee — Adam “Armada“ Lindgren, William “Leffen” Hjelte, and Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman.

From just the 6 invited players alone, there is no doubt that the Smash Ultimate Summit will be the most star-studded Smash event to date. But there will be four more challengers joining them soon.

The players taking those wildcard slots will be determined at Genesis 6, another major Smash tournament, on February 3.

Some other big names in the competitive Smash community, such as Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma, Joseph “Mango” Marquez, and Jeffrey “Axe” Williamson, among others, are expected to make it to the Smash Ultimate Summit as well.

The tournament will run from March 8 to 10 and will feature Beyond the Summit’s signature feel for their Summit tournaments. That is, a LAN party setting of sorts, with a laid back atmosphere in contrast to arguably the highest level of Smash Bros. play and commentary.

With the Smash Ultimate Summit still a couple of months away, many are looking ahead to Genesis 6 in February as Smash Ultimate’s most advanced showing.

Check back with us soon for more news on Smash Ultimate esports.