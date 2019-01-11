PUBG Clone ‘Knives Out’ reportedly made more money than PUBG and Fortnite in 2018

Knives Out, a game widely considered to be a clone of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), made more money in 2018 than PUBG itself and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

According to a report by the analytics firm Sensor Tower, Knives Out raked in an estimated $465 million worldwide which exceeded Fortnite’s $455 million profits on mobile.

Knives Out also outsold PUBG Mobile because the former is able to accept in-app payments from users in China, one of the biggest mobile gaming markets in the world. This is because Knives Out was published by NetEase, a company based in China, while PUBG Mobile still had to contend with local regulations.

Sensor Tower also estimated that around 80% of Knives Out’s profits came from Japan, a market where both PUBG Mobile and Fortnite have yet to deeply establish themselves in. The analytics firm added that Japanese players spent an estimated $370 on Knives Out across the App Store and Google Play.

However, the report did not take into account Fortnite’s earnings on Android as only the game’s profits on iOS were known.

With all that said, what this could mean for the battle royale genre is that it’s now more than just a two-game show between PUBG and Fortnite.