Red Dead Online adds new PUBG-style battle royale mode

Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer mode for the smash-hit Western game Red Dead Redemption 2, has introduced a new battle royale game mode in the same vein as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), called ‘Gun Rush.’

According to the announcement by Red Dead Online developer Rockstar Games, Gun Rush will play out similar to a game of PUBG, albeit on a smaller scale as it will only accommodate 32 players compared to PUBG’s 100-man battle royales.

Rockstar says that the mode will have players “put [their] survival instincts to the test, gathering weapons and ammunition while the play area shrinks.”

Red Dead Online already had a battle royale-style game mode previously, but it came wjtha twist. ‘Make it Count’ was a 16 or 32 player battle royale that had a slower pace and more methodical combat. This is because players were limited to having only a knife and a bow and arrow as weapons, instead of going around the map for loot like in other battle royales.

The fact that Red Dead Online added two battle royale modes — with one being more traditional while the other being more innovative — speaks to the popularity of the genre. Further evidenced by the success of games like PUBG and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Rockstar also added that they are looking to add “dynamic events throughout the world,” though the developer did not go into further details on that. But looking at what has been added to the game thus far, players can only expect more new game modes to liven up their experience in Red Dead Online.