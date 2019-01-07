Fortnite is still one of the most popular video games in the world and Epic Games are showing no signs of slowing down. Along with other changes, it looks like we may be getting a new weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale soon.

We could be seeing a new variant of the sniper rifle being introduced to Fortnite Battle Royale soon. The suppressed sniper rifle was discovered by Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi and will come in the Epic variety.

The suppressed sniper rifle is already a part of Fortnite’s PvE mode – Save The World – under the name Frostbite. You can check it out below:

Heres a MUCH better render of the suppressed sniper! (Via @Ta5tyy) pic.twitter.com/vzmk0Z0Bqe — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 5, 2019

The suppressed sniper joins other variants like the Heavy Sniper in Fortnite Battle Royal.