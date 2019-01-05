Watch: Indonesia star Egy Maulana shows insane FIFA skills, scores against pro players

Egy Maulana is capable of doing it all on the football pitch, and the Indonesia star isn’t too bad at FIFA too apparently.

Footage has emerged of Egy taking on some professional FIFA players and trying his hand at it as well. The Esports talk show clearly shows Egy in the thick of the action, ready to fight it out.

You can check out the YouTube video below:

Juventus vs Liverpool is the match chosen, and despite going behind, Egy’s Liverpool score through Sadio Mane and there is hope to even win the game.

After taking the game through to extra time, Juventus score right at the death and the chance for a penalty shootout is lost, but Egy proved once again that his skills aren’t just limited to the football pitch.

The Lechia Gdansk star has proved prolific since joining, and 2018 has been a great year for the forward, so there are certainly big things in his future.