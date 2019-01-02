Smash Ultimate tops Amazon’s 2018 best-selling games list

The latest installment of the vaunted Super Smash Bros. fighting game franchise, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has topped Amazon’s list of best-selling video games of 2018.

This marks the first time that an actual video game has topped the online shopping company’s list of best-selling game products, as that honor was usually reserved for PlayStation Store gift cards.

The fact that it was Smash Ultimate that came out on top this year, especially considering it came out on December, speaks volumes about the game’s success and sheer popularity.

Smash Ultimate has been, well, a smash-hit worldwide with millions of copies already sold just under a month from its release. The game has been especially successful in its home country of Japan, where it has even directly boosted sales of its platform, the Nintendo Switch.

While Amazon did not release exact sales figures for Smash Ultimate, we can imagine that it must be a lot. It outsold much cheaper products such as $10 and $20 PlayStation Store digital codes as well as a $9.99 Nintendo Switch screen protector.

The only other video games to make Amazon’s best-selling list are Red Dead Redemption 2, Super Mario Party, and Marvel’s Spider-Man, which came in at the 14th, 15th, and 19th spots, respectively.

We can expect that Smash Ultimate’s numbers will continue to go up as 2019 progresses, especially with the game’s first DLC on the way.