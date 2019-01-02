Smash Ultimate lures former world champion out of retirement

Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios, one of the best and most accomplished Super Smash Bros. players of all time, retired from competitive play in January last year after 10 years of competing. The release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate however has lured him out of his retirement, although he will be taking things slow and will not attend every tournament out there.

ZeRo started his professional career with Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Brawl, traveling from his home country of Chile to attend tournaments with help from sponsors. It was with the release of Super Smash Bros. for Wii U in 2014 that ZeRo turned into a legend when he won an absurd 56 tournaments in a row.

However, the rigors of competition eventually burned ZeRo out by 2015, with constant travel, harassment, and physical injuries further contributing to him losing his edge.

ZeRo’s slump culminated in the 2GGC: Civil War tournament in 2017, where many were disappointed to see him bow out in 49th place. That led to him walking away from competitive play early in 2018.

“I wanted to quit back in 2015 when I was at the peak of my game, and I’ve forced myself to play more than ever and I’ve realized there’s something wrong here; I’m not having fun,” said ZeRo in an interview with Red Bull soon after his retirement.

During his retirement, ZeRo decided to focus on his streaming career instead and found new success there, averaging over 120,000 new followers a month Twitch.

Nintendo’s surprise announcement of Smash Ultimate changed everything for ZeRo however, especially when he won a special invitational tournament held by the game’s developer. He signed with the esports organization Tempo Storm with his return to competitive play in mind.

“[Smash Ultimate] is shaping up to be the most ambitious and biggest Smash title to date. […] I felt it was simply not a wise decision to skip on this one,” said ZeRo in an interview with Polygon.

Since the game’s release, ZeRo has been focusing on streaming it and putting out content about it on his YouTube channel. And with success on a new platform in mind, he’ll be taking things slow in his return to competition.

“My success in terms of content, both on YouTube and stream means I have to compromise to stay online to maintain numbers. […] I don’t have the luxury to leave for 3/4 days at a time whenever I want to for a tournament,” said ZeRo in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

He continued that, since people enjoy seeing him at tournaments to compete, he will be attending certain key events and “be a serious threat to win these events when possible.”

“It’s pretty much impossible for me to chase the top of the rankings, since I can’t go to everything. To really be at the top of the rankings you must attend pretty much everything. I mean, take a look at my tournament attendance in 2015-2017 it’s absolutely crazy the sheer amount of events I travelled to. It doesn’t make sense to repeat that,” he added.

ZeRo’s return to competition in Smash Ultimate has been highly-anticipated, especially when considering the fact that 2019 just might be the year Smash Bros. really breaks into the upper echelon of major esports titles. The return of a legend in the series can only help the game in that regard, even if he’s still trying to take things slowly.

“My goal here is balance: to make the best content that I can on a regular basis and when it’s appropiate for me to attend, go wreck some people in competitions,” said ZeRo.