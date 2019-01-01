With 2018 over, let’s take a look at the year that was. We got some incredible games last year but there were also a fair share of dumpster fires and cash grabs. Let’s take a look at the 5 worst video games of 2018.

Agony

Agony was a much-anticipated horror title but the excitement died down almost as soon as players got their hands on this. Although the game looks pretty good the name perfectly encapsulates how I felt while playing the game.

From certain demons killing you in one hit to the way you transverse the hellscape, this was just painful to get through in the end.

Metal Gear Survive

What happens when you take the soul out of Metal Gear to quickly release something post-Kojima? The answer is Metal Gear Survive. The story was ludicrous and the gameplay was generic at best. Add to this, a grindy progression and excessive microtransaction and what you have is a mess.

The Quiet Man

This game thought it was a lot more clever than it turned out in execution, which was a mess. The protagonist of The Quiet Man is deaf so there’s no audio in the game. The gameplay is so basic that it’s almost felt like it was from a couple of generations ago. In the end, the story was bad too and couldn’t hold this one up. The developers later released the full audio of the game as a New Game + bonus but who would play this mess twice?

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is the gift that keeps taking. Not only are everything that’s great about Bethesda games – the story – almost completely missing from this one, it’s also a technical mess. It tries to be Fallout’s version of Rust but that simply wasn’t what most Fallout fans wanted.

To add salt to the wounds, the Canvas Bag fiasco and the Nuka Cola dark fiasco haven’t helped. The ludicrous prices for cosmetics in the store haven’t pleased players either.

Atlas (Early Access)

Atlas may be just in early access but that’s no excuse for this cash grab. As some players found out from a hidden menu in the game, the game is basically a modded version of Ark. This game may become great someday but right now its a terribly optimized mess.