2018 had its ups and down. For every masterpiece like Red Dead Redemption 2, there was a corresponding Fallout 76. For every God of War, there was a corresponding mess like Atlas. As the year comes to an end, let’s take at the 5 best video games of 2018:

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World took everything that was great about the series and reinvented it for home consoles and PC. The game and loot system is incredibly addictive, encouraging players to keep hunting as the upgrade and collect new gear. The developers have also been updating the game regularly and adding new special events.

Marvel’s Spiderman

Marvel’s Spiderman is arguably the best superhero video game ever made, topping even the Arkham series. The story follows a 25-year old Peter Parker, adept and comfortable with his abilities. The game shows the human side of Peter and to add the great story are incredible swinging mechanics and tight combat. It’s no surprise that this game broke Playstation records soon after launch.

God of War

God of War totally reinvents the God of War franchise for modern day sensibilities. The game follows and older Kratos and his son Atreus as they travel through the lands of the Norse gods. It’s hard to explain how incredible the combat feels through words, especially the way Kratos tosses is axe before recalling it like a boomerang.

Adding to solid combat and puzzles is an incredibly human coming of age story which also perfectly sets it up for a sequel. The game got 10 out of 10 reviews across the board when it came out and it’s not hard to see why.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros Ultimate features every Smash Bros character ever as well as 11 new characters. Where else can you fight with Mew 2 vs Solid Snake in a variety of stages? The game also comes with a fun single player adventure mode and the gameplay is as much fun as ever as you work up to get that final smash.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the most hyped video game launches of all time and it definitely lived up to expectations. RDR2 takes us across 1899 America as we follow the trials and tribulations of Arthur Morgan and his gang, picking up on the story soon after a bank robbery gone wrong, forcing the gang to flee to escape arrest.

The game took 8 years to make and takes immersion to a new level. Despite the online beta being a little troublesome on launch, especially the online economy, Red Dead Redemption 2 gets the nod for our game of the year.