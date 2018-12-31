The Top 10 Highest-Earning Esports Athletes of 2018

Esports has come a very long way from its early days, when players competed in small venues mostly for chump change and bragging rights. Now, the biggest esports events are selling out arenas and giving out millions of dollars to esports athletes, who have become the veritable rockstars of the gaming world. Read on to find out who are in the Top 10 list of highest-earning esports athletes from tournament winnings this year:

The Top 10 this year is actually comprised of two teams, OG and PSG. LGD, playing in the same esports title, Dota 2. The reason why that is the case is because the two teams clashed in the Grand Finals of Dota 2’s annual premier tournament, The International 2018 (TI8) which had a record-breaking prize pool of over $25 million. In a thrilling final series, OG triumphed over PSG.LGD, 3-2, to take home the grand prize of over $11.2 million while the runners-up settled with over $4 million in consolation.

#10 – Yang “Chalice”‘ Shenyi

2018 winnings – $1,091,935

Total winnings – $1,098,635

Yang “Chalice“‘ Shenyi burst into the scene this year as PSG.LGD’s offlane player. He had little to no experience in major competitions prior to being picked up by one of the top teams in China. Despite his lack of experience compared to his peers, Chalice quickly proved himself more then capable as he helped PSG.LGD finish as the runners-up in TI8.

#9 – Jian Wei “xNova” Yap

2018 winnings – $1,091,935

Total winnings – $1,132,528

Jian Wei “xNova” Yap has been competing in Dota 2 since 2013, but mostly in leagues in his home country of Malaysia and in Southeast Asia. He got his big break this year when he joined PSG.LGD as their position-5 support player. He has since earned recognition as one of the best support players in the world, known especially for his map awareness and impeccable warding.

#8 – Wang “Ame” Chunyu

2018 winnings – $1,091,935

Total winnings – $1,529,508

Before Wang “Ame” Chunyu became one of the mainstays of the PSG.LGD squad, he was just an up and coming player in the development team CDEC.Youth back in 2015. He joined LGD towards the end of 2016 and has since then grown to become one of the flashiest carry players in China. During his team’s run in TI8, Ame was often relied upon to finish games late as their carry player.

#7 – Xu “fy” Linsen

2018 winnings – $1,091,935

Total winnings – $2,144,733

Xu “fy” Linsen was one of the biggest reasons why PSG.LGD was the favorites to win TI8, as he is undoubtedly in the list of the Top 5 best support players and Top 10 players overall in the history of Dota. He was the breakout player of 2013, when he first entered the scene, and he made his skill known by winning 1v1 tournaments despite being a support player. He joined Vici Gaming later that year and was invited to The International 2014, but they fell short in the Grand Finals against Newbee. Fy left Vici Gaming in the Spring of 2017 to join LGD as their captain, who he then led to an admirable run in TI8.

#6 Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao

2018 winnings: $1,091,935

Total winnings: $2,247,924

Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao has been with LGD since he started his professional career in 2014. While he was derided for his somewhat inconsistent play during the early stages of his career, he has since then grown to become one of the most talented mid players in China and the rest of the world.

#5 – Anathan “ana” Pham

2018 winnings: $2,249,136

Total winnings: $2,853,875

Despite being Australian, ana moved from Melbourne to Shanghai, China in December 2015 to pursue a career as a professional player by first competing in Chinese in-house leagues. He was eventually noticed and picked up as a sub by Invictus Gaming in March of the following year. During the roster shuffles that followed The International 2016, ana joined OG to replace the team’s star midlaner Amer “Miracle-” al-Barkawi, who left for Team Liquid. After a disappointing 7th-8th place finish with OG in The International 2017 (where Miracle and Team Liquid became world champions), ana took a break from competitive play.

After OG’s initial 2018 roster was gutted by the departure of Tal “Fly” Aizik and Gustav “s4” Magnusson, ana returned to the team as their carry player. No one could have anticipated that ana would be so impactful to OG’s championship run, especially considering he rejoined them on short notice. Even so, his masterful performances on Spectre and Ember Spirit, especially in Game 5 of the Grand Finals, have already been immortalized.

#4 – Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen

2018 winnings: $2,249,841

Total winnings: $2,250,909

While Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen hss been playing Dota since he was eight years old, he was mostly known as a pubstar who would sometimes join a tesm for minor competitions. He was then tapped by OG to help fill out their depleted roster after some of the team’s former players jumped ship prior to TI8. Despite being a relatively unknown player during the tournament, Topson showed exceptional prowess on the midlane, especially on Invoker and Monkey King.

Prior to winning the $11 million grand prize in TI8 with OG, Topson’s total winnings amounted to approximately $3,790.

#3 – Sébastien “Ceb” Debs

2018 winnings: $2,280,216

Total winnings: $2,325,596

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs had long been one of Dota 2’s journeymen, bouncing from team to team without achieving much success. In 2016, he joined OG but not as a player, becoming the team’s coach instead. While Ceb was with OG throughout its dominant run in the Majors (and mixed results at TIs) until 2018, he could not stop the player departures that almost made his team miss out on TI8.

Ceb was forced to return to playing so that OG could still qualify for the tournament, though many doubted that he would be up to the task. He laid such doubts to rest during OG’s championship run, especially when he made a game-saving play in Game 4 of the Grand Finals to force a deciding Game 5, from which he and OG emerged victorious.

#2 – Johan “N0tail” Sundstein

2018 winnings: $2,282,716

Total winnings: $3,735,055 (2nd overall)

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein got his start in esports by being one of the youngest players in Heroes of Newerth, a clone of the original Dota mod that was released before Dota 2. He transitioned to Dota 2 alongside his long-time friend and teammate, Fly, to play under the Fnatic.EU banner. After two years without much success, N0tail and Fly left Fnatic to help form the first star-studded Team Secret roster. He left for Cloud9 in 2015 but could only manage a 9th-12th place finish. N0tail and Fly would later team up to form OG in late 2015. With them at the helm, OG went on to become one of the winningest Dota 2 teams of all time as the duo became the first players to ever win four Majors. But all that changed when Fly and s4 left for Evil Geniuses (EG), jeopardizing their former team’s chances of even making it to TI8.

N0tail cobbled together a roster to qualify for the tournament and took arguably the hardest road to get there, slugging through both the Open and Regional Qualifiers just to book a spot. On their way to the championship, N0tail and OG sent Fly and EG packing to the lower bracket in on one of the best series of the tournament.

N0tail now stands as the only player to have won four Majors and The International. Due to his success this year, he was included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

#1 – Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka

2018 winnings: $2,290,631

Total winnings: $3,306,463 (6th overall)

Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka was also a bit of a journeyman before making his way to OG. He played with Finnish teams when he first started his career in 2013 as well as in 2014. He joined Team Tinker in early 2015 but left soon after the team yileded disappointing results. JerAx then went to South Korea in March to join MVP HOT6ix, they qualified for The International that year but were eliminated in the first round. He would join Team Liquid soon after, with whom he finished 7th-8th in TI6.

JerAx left for OG in 2017, and by that time he was already recognized as one of the best support players in the world. JerAx stayed with OG despite their lackluster results in TI7 and the departure of the team’s other players prior to TI8. His apparent loyalty wad rewarded as he helped OG on its miraculous run to the championship. In addition, he solidified his place as one of the best Dota players of all time —with peerless support plays throughout the tournament, no less— and became this year’s highest-earning esports player..

All figures are courtesy of esportsearnings.com, which only took tournament winnings into account and not salary and/or sponsorships. Images courtesy of Liquipedia.