Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a smash-hit in Japan

The latest installment of the vaunted fighting game series Super Smash Bros., Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has been dominating the gaming charts, and even impacted sales of the Nintendo Switch, in Japan since its release on December 7.

According to a report by Forbes, Smash Ultimate sold 1,220,535 units in its opening week. This, in turn, boosted sales of the game’s platform, the Nintendo Switch, by 281,222 units in that same span of time.

The latest figures indicate that Smash Ultimate shows no signs of slowing down, as it sold an additional 452,617 units this week. The game has sold over 2 million units in its home country to date.

The Switch is still reaping the benefits from Smash Ultimate’s success, as its own sales have been similarly boosted by 278,701 units in the same week.

No doubt about it, Smash Ultimate is enjoyint unparalleled success as its sales are way above the average for games that top Japanese charts. Likewise, the Switch has exceeded expectations, as it normally sold around fifty thousand units a week.

Because of Smash Ultimate, the Switch now dwarfs the PlayStation 4, which only sold 57,948 units.

While the PS4 is still ahead with an install base of around 7.2 million units, the Switch is beginning to catch up with 5.8 million units in the region.

Because of this, the Switch is now dominating the Japanese gaming market while shutting the PS4 out at the same time. Even if the latter has a huge lead in terms of its global install base, the presence of Sony’s console in Japan is felt less in the much more influential Japanese market.

Smash Ultimate’s domestic success is a huge boon to its already thriving player base in Japan, particularly in esports. The game’s popularity in its home country can only ensure that its booming esports scene gets more opportunities and exposure, especially now that Japanese esports seems set for a global breakthrough.

With Smash Ultimate’s domestic success and a booming Japanese esports market, the dedicated Smash Bros. community overseas, especially in the US, likely won’t have to wait too long for the game to break into the upper echelons of esports stages worldwide.