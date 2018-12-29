Esports org Team Liquid to promote MMA startup Professional Fighters League 

Team Liquid, one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, has partnered with the MMA startup Professional Fighters League (PFL), with the former’s players attending and promoting the league.

Unlike most MMA competitions that serve as “promotions” where promoters create appealing matchups much like in Boxing, the PFL follows the format of professional sports leagues like the NBA. Which means that the league has a regular season, playoffs, and a championship event.

To honor its partnership with the PFL, Team Liquid will have one of its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, sit ringside at the PFL Championship on New Year’s Eve.

“At Team Liquid, we seek out innovative partnerships that allow us to explore new spaces. I fell in love with MMA 15 years ago when I was a pro Starcraft player living in Seoul – I see a lot of the same core values between our organizations with a focus on entertainment, competitive sports format and athlete–first culture,” said Team Liquid Founder and Co-CEO Victor Goossens in a statement.

According to a report by Forbes, Team Liquid will also provide the PFL with its insights into its relationships with platforms such as Twitch, where many esports organizations earn millions of dollars for streams of their players practicing or playing in public matches.

“PFL is the new sports league for the new age of sports. PFL is not your father’s MMA league and this partnership with Team Liquid is another example of PFL innovating to reach this generation of fans,” said PFL Co-founder and Chairman Donn Davis. He was also one of the investors in Team Liquid, an organization valued at $200 million by Forbes.

The driving force behind this unlikely partnership between esports and MMA was the fact that the audiences for both heavily overlap. According to a Nielsen study, 40% of the MMA audience are 18 to 35 years old, the same age group that is esports’ primary consumers.

This partnership will allow Team Liquid pros and PFL top athletes to explore different ways to create entertainment and promotions for both fan bases,” said Goossens.

“Look for PFL to learn from esports as we rollout our enhanced video experience for the next season,” added Davis.