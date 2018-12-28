Amid slumping player count, Artifact still makes Steam’s Best of 2018 list

Amid a slump in terms of the number of its players, Artifact still landed on three of the ‘Best of 2018’ lists — namely Most Played, Top New Releases, and Top-selling games — on Steam, the digital game distribution platform by the game’s own developer, Valve Corporation.

Artifact made it to the second tier of Steam’s most played games, comprised of those that had over 50,000 players at any point of the year.

Artifact posted its all-time peak of 60,740 on November 29, one day after its launch. That also warranted its inclusion on Steam’s list of Top New Releases for the month of November.

Meanwhile, Artifact landed on the ‘Bronze’ tier of Steam’s top-sellers. That tier included the 41st to 100th top-selling games on the platform.

Steam’s top-seller list considered all earned revenue from games, which included game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC, thus resulting in lists that were a mix of free-to-play and premium games.

Artifact has been slumping since it had its peak player count last month. According to SteamCharts and SteamDB, the game’s 24-hour peak concurrent player count in December 12 was 12,475. That figure is almost 80% below its all-time peak.

As of the time of writing, Artifact had a 24-hour peak concurrent player count of just over 8,500.

The slump is troubling considering the game is a meticulous and deeply strategic take on the digital trading card game genre, designed by no less than the man who made Magic: The Gathering.

Some of the reasons cited for the slump included the fact many have been put off by the game’s monetization system and the lack of a compelling long-term progression system at the game’s release.

Valve has addressed the latter issue through the game’s ‘Build your Legend’ update released in December 21.

Even so, it seems that it will take much more than that for Artifact to bounce back. We can only wait and see if the game can do just that by next year.