Tekken producer to supervise esports team for Tekken, Soulcalibur, and Dragon Ball FighterZ

The renown producer of the Tekken series of fighting video games, Katsuhiro Harada, has announced that he will be leading the BANDAI NAMCO Fighting Game Esports Strategy team to expand the esports scenes for the company’s fighting games, namely Tekken, Soulcalibur, and Dragon Ball FighterZ (DBFZ).

“We at Bandai Namco are committed to expand the horizons of both tournament and community scenes of these 3 franchises,” said Harada in a statement.

It has been a very good year for fighting games, especially DBFZ, which shone during the 2018 EVO Main Event in the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The game’s entry into the forefront of the fighting games esports scene was welcomed by many, as Game Awards 2018 Esports Player of the Year Dominique “SonicFox” McLean won the first-ever DBFZ championship.

DBFZ’s future in esports was suddenly put into question however, when it was found that the game has been blocked from EVO Japan 2019, one of the biggest fighting game esports tournaments in the world.

With Harada now heading Bandai Namco’s esports strategy team, many are optimistic that DBFZ’s promising future in esports will no longer be compromised. Harada also assured that him and his team “are dedicated to figure out ways where [they] can assist tournaments and community activities in the future.”

“We are already planning to have as many official tournaments as possible for next year— while [continuing to support] tournaments held by the community,” added Harada.

Harada’s own brainchild, Tekken, has been making a splash of its own in the esports scene too. Tekken 7 was recently announced to be among the six esports games to be medal events in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Bandai Namco has been reluctant to push the Soulcalibur series into esports, even if its latest installment, Soulcalibur VI, had significant success after it was released back in October. It may be that the company will be reversing its stance soon.

Many are anticipating that 2019 will be another good year for fighting games esports, with DBFZ hitting its full stride and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate entering the scene. With Harada at the helm of one of the esports team of arguably the biggest company in fighting games, many have found a reason to be optimistic.