Cristiano Ronaldo launches new gaming series on mobile devices starring himself

The brand that is Cristiano Ronaldo is always evolving and its next chapter was revealed today, as the Portuguese announced via Twitter that a new mobile gaming series was released called ‘Ronaldo: Soccer Clash.’

The Juventus forward has revealed that the game will be available for free download via the Google Play Store and the App Store for fans keen on getting in on the gaming action on their mobile phones, offering something fresh and different for fans of CR7.

My new game is here! Now you can score goals against your friends! Challenge them in game and let me know who wins! Download for free now (https://t.co/uEvkwvnqme) #PlayLikeCristiano pic.twitter.com/E2xiiMkUfu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 21, 2018

One of the points stressed upon in the tweet posted by Ronaldo, appears to be the fact that you can challenge your friends in-game and score goals against them and subsequently win matches.

The game allows you to customize your experience with a change in avatar, footballs etc. all while playing the Cristiano Ronaldo way.

On a first look, the game does look pretty impressive in terms of its layout and indeed its graphics, but perhaps the makers of the game may want to work a little harder on the actual gaming experience and in-app ease of handling.

Nonetheless, fans of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid hitman now have another reason to keep themselves busy while on their mobile screens.