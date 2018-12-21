SEA Games 2019: Dota 2, Starcraft II, Tekken 7, Arena of Valor, and Mobile Legends confirmed as esports to be played in the games

Dota 2, Starcraft II, Tekken 7, Arena of Valor, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang have been officially shortlisted as the esports titles to become medal events in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The lineup was announced by the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) and gaming hardware company Razer, who have partnered to bring esports to the SEA Games.

The esports titles included have been split evenly between the three major gaming platforms; the PC, console, and mobile.

Dota 2 and Starcraft II will be for the PC, while Mobile Legends and Arena of Valor will be for mobile. As for the console, only Tekken 7 has been announced thus far. The sixth and final game for the platform is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Six gold medals for the aforementioned esports titles will be awarded in the games.

Mobile Legends was the first title that was announced to be included in the SEA Games back in November.

“We are thrilled to see the momentum that our partnership with Razer has achieved in such a short period of time,” said PHISGOC Executive Director Ramon Suzara.

“The shortlisting of six games in such a short time is evidence that the notion of esports as a legitimate sporting event is no longer a fad. We look forward to having more partners come on board and join us in defining a new generation of sporting heroes for the youth and millennials,” added Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan.

It was previously reported that the esport athletes for each participating country will be chosen through qualifying tournaments and that there will be no direct invites for established esport athletes.

While esports was included in this year’s Asian Games, it was only an exhibition event. The 2019 SEA Games will mark the first time that esports will be a medal event in a major sports competition.

The 2019 SEA Games will take place next year from November 30 to December 11.