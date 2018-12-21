Artifact’s new ‘Build your Legend’ update goes live 

The new ‘Build your Legend‘ update for Artifact has gone live, bringing skill rating and leveling systems, as well as balance updates, to the game.

Many Artifact players have been clamoring for a skill or level rating system for the game to bring a sense of accomplishment for how much and how well they have been playing. As such, Artifact developer Valve Corporation has introduced independent skill ratings for constructed and draft games.

Player skill ratings will range from 1-75, with every player starting at Skill Rating 1 every season. Over each season, a player can raise their rating with every victory they get against an opponent with a higher Skill Rating than them.

There will be a separate skill rating for the constructed deck and drafted deck game modes.

An account leveling system has also been introduced into the game by Valve, alongside giving players XP after every matchmaking game. The account leveling system tracks a player’s overall experience with the game and lets them unlock level icons and a set number of tickets and packs for their efforts.

To help players get acquainted with the new system, Artifact will give a weekly XP gain bonus for players who win three games in a week. Players can also gain playstyle awards, which gives additional XP for every match based on how they play.

The Artifact developers have also changed their stance on the balance in the game. Instead of having card stats and effects be static, they will instead start making balance updates to make the game more balanced. This decision came after a lot of feedback from the community.

“We will be taking an incremental approach to balancing, with the primary goal being to improve the gameplay quality over time,” said Valve.

For the full list of balance changes, check here.

Due to the changes made to some of the cards in the game, players can sell the cards that were affected by the balance changes for their peak value before the update.