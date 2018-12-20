Microsoft, Razer collaborate to bring wireless keyboard and mouse to the Xbox One 

Microsoft and gaming hardware company Razer have collaborated to bring Xbox One players an alternative to their standard game controllers: a wireless keyboard and mouse rig called the ‘Razer Turret.’

The Razer Turret features a full-sized mechanical keyboard and a mouse modeled after another wireless mouse, the Razer Mamba. The keyboard also has a dedicated Xbox key that pulls up the Xbox One dashboard, along with a retractable base that slides out from the keyboard to store the mouse in.

For those looking to game with style and flare, the Razer Turret also has 16.8 million different color options.

The Turret is connected to the Xbox One by a single dongle with a 2.4 GHz connection.

Razer claims that its rig can withstand up to 40 hours of an intense gaming session on a single charge. It can also work with a Windows 10 PC, for those who are not exclusively playing on a single plarform.

It seems Microsoft anticipated the release of the product when the company rolled out keyboard and mouse support for a handful of games in November, including Fortnite: Battle Royale, Warframe, and Bomber Crew.

The Razer Turret is available for preorder now on the Microsoft Store for $250, with each preorder coming with a $25 Xbox gift card. Check out Razer’s website for more information on the Razer Turret.