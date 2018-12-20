Dota 2, NBA 2K, Tekken 7, and Hearthstone in outdated list of esports to be played in the 2019 SEA Games

A list released on Philippine publications indicating that Dota 2, NBA 2K, Tekken 7, and Hearthstone as the titles to be played at the esports medal event of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games were declared ‘outdated’ by representatives of the National Sports Association for Esports (ESNAP).

An official announcement with the finalized list of esports titles in the games is set to be announced in the coming days.

This will be the first time that esports would become a medal event in a traditional sports competition, with six gold medals to be awarded. Originally, the games were to be split across three gaming platforms for the games — two for console, two for PC and two for mobile. The mobile games category were dropped later on, however.

Mobile Legends was the first title to be announced for the games, but it was later dropped to make way for a different classification for the games.

According to the outdated list mentioned above, they have instead been classified according to gender, with Dota 2, NBA 2K, Tekken 7, and Hearthstone for men, while only Dota 2 and Hearthstone will be for women.

The esport athletes for each participating country will be chosen through qualifying tournaments and there will be no direct invites for established esport athletes.

The Philippines South East Asian Games Organizing Committee (PhilSGOC) partnered with the Philippine Olympic Committee and gaming hardware company Razer to bring esports to the SEA Games.

“This will bring aspiring esports athletes in Southeast Asia to the global stage,” said Razer Chief Strategy Officer Limeng Lee in an earlier statement.

Esports was already included in the recently-concluded 2018 Asian Games, albeit as a demonstration sport and not as a medal event.