‘Cycling video game’ app Zwift receives $120 million investment to develop it as an esport

The multiplayer online training and cycling video game-esque app Zwift has secured a $120 million investment that will be partly used to fund its expansion as an esport.

Zwift players ride training bicycles indoors while watching their in-game avatar cycle, as hard as they do, through virtual tracks on a TV screen or tablet device they have connected the game to.

Zwift, available on PC, Mac, Apple TV, iOS and Android, has become very popular among cycling enthusiasts, with around a million registered users.

Even professional cyclists have come to use the game to train in comfort, as 65 of the 176 professional riders in the 2018 Tour de France has registered in Zwift.

“Zwift has transformed the way the professional peloton trains. Before Zwift, there is no way I would have chosen to ride an indoor trainer. Now though, I genuinely enjoy it; it appeals to the gamer in me,” claimed 30-time Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish.

“We are in the unique position of being able to combine affordable physical endeavour with video gaming technology,” said Zwift co-founder and CEO Eric Min.

According to a report by Forbes, Zwift secured the investments from its Series B funding round that was led by venture capital firm Highland Europe. Other investors included the likes of investment firm True, and Causeway Media, a sports-specific investment vehicle led by Boston Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Mark Wan.

Zwift earlier announced its plans to create a virtual league table for professional cycling teams. The game’s KISS Super League has already secured participation from four professional cycling teams.

Great Britain will also hold an ‘eRacing’ National Championship, thanks to a partnership between Zwift and British Cycling.

The investments Zwift secured can only help the game to further its esports ambitions.

“We’ve been impressed with how they have already managed to expand globally – already 70% of current subscribers are from outside the USA. Research points to an audience of 40 million competitive and enthusiast cyclists, […] there is huge growth potential,” said Highland Europe’s Tony Zappala.

Zwift’s CEO Eric Min said added that with the investments they have secured, Zwift is ready to provide “innovative offerings that are greater in breadth and depth.”

He went on to claim that Zwift’s efforts is “ultimately setting the stage for us to become the first true esport of its kind.”