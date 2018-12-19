‘Para’ esports organization for disabled players started by Japanese football club

The Japanese football club Nagoya Grampus of the first division of the J-League first-division soccer club Nagoya Grampus is planning to nurture disabled esports competitors and establish a ‘para’ esports organization.

The Mainichi reported that Nagoya Grampus has begun cooperating with the private sector in its home region of Aichi Prefecture in Japan to kick off its project.

The club will also be cooperating with the game developer Wonder Planet and local esports organization Nagoya Oja.

Wonder Planet joins the project due to its history of both hiring people with disabilities and taking part in local esports competitions in Nagoya. Meanwhile, Nagoya Oja will be providing practice spaces for the planned para esports club.

Nagoya Grampus, Wonder Planet, and Nagoya Oja are also cooperating to create job opportunities for former athletes, as well as fostering a good balance between their work and competitive activities.

“For para esports athletes this is a new way they can even take on the world. I feel very happy to begin this new project,” Grampus President Koki Konishi said.

Currently, the Nagoya Grampus organization is consisted of only its soccer club. The club is expected to open its doors to athletes who compete in different areas, including other traditional sports and esports, going forward.

Nagoya Grampus’ entry into esports, for those who are disabled no less, comes in light of a recent push to strengthen the esports scene in Japan. The country’s esports industry has even grown to ¥4.8 billion or about $42.5 million this year.

Although there are currently no tournaments for para esports, the world of para sports is growing.

While the global esports scene has been surging in growth as of late, the world of para esports still leaves much to be desired. While there have been no exclusively para esports tournaments yet, Nagoya Grampus’ inclusive gesture towards disabled esports athletes will surely open the doors for them to compete just like other players.