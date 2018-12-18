Rapper Lil Yachty joins esports organization FaZe Clan

The American rapper Lil Yachty, real name Miles Parks McCollum, said that he has become a part of FaZe Clan, one of the most popular esports organizations in the world.

Lil Yachty made his announcement during the Rolling Loud music festival in Los Angeles, where he was joined by other members of the organization.

Lil Yachty added that he intends to go by the name of FaZe Boat, referencing his own rapper name. It is still unknown exactly what Lil Yachty’s role will be in FaZe Clan, but he may end up promoting the team as one of their official streamers.

This will not be the first time that FaZe Clan has tapped a celebrity outside of the esports and gaming community, as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has also partnered with the team to produce official merchandise and clothing for the team.

Another rapper also made waves in the esports community recently, as Soulja Boy is planning to establish his own esports organization.

As esports and gaming continues to rise in popularity and influence in the mainstream, it was bound to eventually intersect with rap and hip hop, now the USA’s most popular genre of music.

Even the likes of Drake and Travis Scott have made their presence known in gaming, as they, alongside Smith-Schuster, took part in a record-breaking livestream with Fortnite: Battle Royale streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins back in March.

Did you know Ninja also dropped an album recently? It’s EDM, and not hip hop though, but it’s a first for any gaming celebrity. In that vein, maybe Lil Yachty will write a song about FaZe Clan for their partnership?

Whatever the case may be, signing Lil Yachty only goes to show the growth of FaZe Clan to become one of the world’s biggest and most influential esports organizations. FaZe Clan has teams in Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, and FIFA.