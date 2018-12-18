Super Smash Bros. professional players release ‘Ultimate Smash Bros. Rap Cypher’

A group of some of the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate professional players have released a rap cypher on YouTube where they rhyme references to the game and its competitive scene and spit bars about their prowess both in and out of the game, among other goofy antics shown in the video.

For those unaware, a rap cypher is a gathering of rappers where they basically jam and freestyle much like how up and coming rappers would release cypher videos to help them gain exposure.

In the case of this Smash Bros. cypher however, it’s more of a celebration of the game’s long history and its vibrant competitive community. Some of the more recognizable personalities in the cypher include the best Smash 4 player Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios and renowned Smash commentator D’Ron “D1” Maingrette.

Here’s the full list of pros involved in the cypher:

shofu

Matt Houston

Scoot

MikeHaze

TokenBlack

Shofu Tha Beatdown

MightyKeef

ZeRo

Max Ketchum

Chillindude

D1

RogersBase

OmarCameUp

ZERK

JWittz

VI Seconds

While it’s clear that some of the players are much better at playing Smash than they are at rapping (looking at you, Zero), others showed they can spit fire as well as they play Smash too.

Shofu started off the cypher strong, Matt Houston followed with slick lines (including a great one about Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai), VI seconds went hard on his verse, and Jwittz sounded like Smash’s own Eminem (when he was still good), to name a few of the cypher’s memorable verses.

Of course, you must be warned that the cypher (obviously) contains explicit language and references. Still, it’s a fun listen for anyone who has been following the Smash Bros. competitive scene.