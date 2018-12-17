Smash Ultimate shows promise in its major tournament debut

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate made its major tournament debut at Don’t Park on the Grass (DPG) 2018 and had a promising showing as it attracted 581 entrants and garnered over 40 thousand views on stream.

The Smash Ultimate Singles event featured a thrilling Grand Finals series against Panda Global teammates Jestise “MVD” Negron and Eric “ESAM” Lew. MVD went with Solid Snake, who was considered a low-tier fighter, against ESAM on Pikachu, a solid fighter choice according to many.

While the matchup seemed to be skewed against him on paper, MVD showed that even a low-tier fighter can be powerful in the right hands as he dispatched his teammate ESAM, 3-1, to take the championship.

MVD and ESAM would then go on to take the Smash Ultimate Doubles Finals, beating out the duo of Julian “Jtails” Martinez and Kenton-Orion “KOSSismoss” Sink, 3-1.

While Smash Ultimate headlined the list of games in DPG, the Smash Bros. classic entry, Super Smash Bros. Melee, continued its solid showing with as dedicated a fan and player base as ever.

Tempo Storm’s Johnny “S2J” Kim on Captain Falcon took the Singles championship over OG’s James “Swedish Delight” Liu on Sheik.

Meanwhile, Cory “Milkman” Hong and Zain “Zain” Naghmi took the Doubles Championship over the duo of Rishi “Rishi” Malhotra and Zachary “SFAT” Cordoni.

While Smash Ultimate’s viewership numbers in DPG may seem modest, if not outright small, compared to that of other major esports tournaments, they are solid considering the context.

DPG was, for the most part, an all-American affair and had no big-name international players such as Adam “Armada” Lindgren or William “Leffen” Hjelte participating. For its local scope, DPG was a success for Smash Ultimate and can only bode well for the game’s future as the Smash Bros. series’ primary esports entry.