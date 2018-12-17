Street Fighter V: Tsunehiro “Gachikun” Kanamori wins 2018 Capcom Cup

Tsunehiro “Gachikun” Kanamori came out victorious in a heated Grand Finals over Hiromiki “Itabashi Zangief” Kumada to win the 2018 Capcom Cup for Street Fighter V (SFV) and take home the lion’s share of $120 thousand from the biggest prize pool in all of fighting game esports.

In a tournament that was dominated by Japanese players, who held five out of the top eight spots, and filled with upsets, with No. 1 seed and 2017 Evo champion Taniguchi “Tokido” Hajime dropping out early, it all came down to a grudge match between Gachikun and Itabashi Zangief, also known as Itazan.

Gachikun on his signature Rashid had a rough road to the finals, as he had to go through a gauntlet of higher seeded players including Tokido, who was previously touted to be the one to win it all. But he stayed in control amidst all the chaos in the Capcom Cup to head into the grand finals with the advantage, as Itazan needed to defeat him twice to win the title.

While Gachikun had the upper hand at first, Itazan won three straight matches on his powerful Abigail to reset the bracket and come three more wins closer to victory.

R E S E T@Itazan_Kuma is currently 3-0 against @gachikun0423. It's a simple 3/5 for both of these fighters! Go get it you two!#GrandFinals#CapcomCup2018 https://t.co/TqnNrZqpj3 pic.twitter.com/0BiJEGyMCW — Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) December 17, 2018

However, Gachikun came roaring back and countered the sheer strength of Itazan’s Abigail with speed and craftiness on Rashid to eventually take the final series 3-1.

In the end only a single fighter can be the #CapcomCup2018 Champion. His name?@gachikun0423 the Wind of Japan! Congratulations you have fought your way to the top to become the one! #CapcomCupChampion pic.twitter.com/LMBuEUUUQw — Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) December 17, 2018

It was a statement victory for Gachikun, who never expected to make it this far after only finishing at 18th in this year’s Capcom Pro Tour standings. He now has the honor of the Capcom Cup to his and SFV’s home country of Japan after it was won by foreigners in the last two years.

Despite falling short in the final match, Itazan had a phenomenal showing as well. More of an underdog than Gachikun after placing 24th in the Capcom Pro Tour, he still bags a hefty $50 thousand consolation prize and recognition as a player not to be trifled with.

Looking out at the bigger picture, this year’s Capcom Cup can be said to be a statement win for Japan as well. With Japanese players showcasing their dominance in the tournament, they will be crucial to the country’s push further into fighting games and esports as a whole.