Rapper Soulja Boy planning to start his own esports organization with Ninja

In an interview with TMZ, rapper Soulja Boy said that he is planning to start his own esports organization after he was inspired by his friend, the popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Soulja Boy said that he wants to establish an organization that will rival the likes of Team Liquid and 100 Thieves, two of the biggest esports organizations in the world.

The rapper also said that he wants his organization to compete in major esports titles such as Fortnite: Battle Royale, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch.

“We’re going to be finding talent, hiring talent. I’m going to put together a team for Fortnite, put together a team for Call of Duty, put together a team for Overwatch, Counter-Strike, all of that,” said Soulja Boy.

Chief among the talents that Soulja Boy wants to acquire is Ninja, the most popular streamer on Twitch who has gained immense popularity for his Fortnite streams.

TMZ claimed that Ninja’s contract with the esports organization Luminosity will be expiring soon, which may open up an opportunity for a partnership between him and the rapper.

According to Soulja Boy, Ninja has been a mentor of sorts to him as he was getting into gaming though he also said that “it’s going to cost me a lot to hire Ninja to play for me.”

Congratulations to the Fortnite champ @Ninja swag bro! pic.twitter.com/ifsdQIRalr — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) June 13, 2018

This is not the first time that a figure from the esports community like Ninja, whose popularity earned him the Best Content Creator award in the 2018 Game Awards earlier this month, has rubbed shoulders with popular personalities outside of gaming. The streamer broke the record for the most-viewed stream on Twitch when he played Fortnite with NFL player Juju Smith-Schuster and rappers Travis Scott and Drake back in March.

While Soulja Boy’s plans to establish his own esports organization are ambitious indeed, this is not his first foray into gaming. The rapper attempted to launch his own gaming console, which he called the ‘SouljaGame Consule.’ While that wasn’t exactly successful, it seems to have done little to dissuade Soulja Boy from his designs in esports and gaming.

For now, we can only wait and see if the rapper can make his plans come true.