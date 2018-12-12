Split with Sky is an opportunity, says Brailsford

Dave Brailsford is not concerned that uncertainty might affect Team Sky ahead of Sky’s departure, saying it is commonplace in modern sport.

Team Sky chief Dave Brailsford says he sees the outfit’s split with their name partner as an opportunity to “build something new”.

Sky announced on Wednesday that they will end their partnership with one of the UCI World Tour’s premier cycling teams following 2019, leading to queries about where Brailsford and stars such as Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will head next.

But Froome has revealed his wish to keep the group together under a new partner and Brailsford hinted at similar.

The former British Cycling boss insisted he was not surprised by the announcement and does not expect to see Team Sky suffer amid the uncertainty as he muses what their next move might be.

“In all of these situations, you’ve got to be calm,” he told Sky Sports. “You know in life that the goal posts are going to move. It’s going to happen.

“It’s not a question if they’re going to move, it’s when they’re going to move and, when they do move, how you react. The reaction, certainly from our point of view, is to stay calm.

“Every change brings opportunity. We like to create things, we build and I see this very much as an opportunity. I don’t think there is much more insecurity than there is in sport in general.

“We’ve had a fantastic 10 years and we couldn’t be more grateful to Sky and [chief executive] Jeremy Darroch. It’s been an amazing run but, equally, you look to the future and think, ‘OK, let’s move on and build something new’.”