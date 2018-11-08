Chris Froome should forget about the Giro-Tour double and concentrate on winning a fifth yellow jersey, according to Fabian Cancellara.

Fabian Cancellara believes Chris Froome will focus on winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title in 2019, rather than trying to win a Giro d’Italia-Tour double.

Froome attempted to become the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win the Giro and Tour in same year, but he was unable to achieve it despite winning in Italy.

His Tour challenge came unstuck as team-mate Geraint Thomas proved too strong, the Welshman keeping Team Sky’s dominance of the race going as he claimed top spot by one minute and 51 seconds.

Froome finished third behind Thomas and Tom Dumoulin, and Cancellara thinks getting back on the top step of the podium in Paris will be his top priority heading into next season.

Speaking at The Rouleur Classic, Cancellara told Omnisport: “From what I hear, he will want to win his fifth Tour.

“If he does, he will join the greatest and for me he will fight only for this.”

Voici le parcours officiel du #TDF2019 ! / Here is the #TDF2019 route pic.twitter.com/dSsyynWXZ8 — Tour de France (@LeTour) October 25, 2018

Cancellara thinks Froome’s hunger for a fifth crown – which would move him level with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain – will influence Thomas’ plans for 2019.

And the 2016 Olympic time trial champion says Thomas should focus on the Giro’s maglia rosa, before helping Froome try and make history.

“[If I was Thomas] I would focus on winning the Giro and then help [Froome] at the Tour,” he added.

“We know there have been some discussions between G and Froome but at the end of the day we don’t know exactly the truth.

“What we know is that Team Sky want to win the Tour regardless of the rider who makes it.

“Or the two riders [could] fight one against the other, but if they do Sky won’t win. Sky would lose and [they] won’t like it.

“I think they will plan the approach to the Grand Tours after having studied the routes.”