Team Sky dominate final day of Tour De France

Geraint Thomas is Tour de France champion for the first time in his career after the final stage in Paris was won by Alexander Kristoff while the Welshman did well to stay clear of any trouble.

Thomas crossed the line arm-in-arm with Chris Froome in the middle of the peloton.

He beat Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by one minute 51 seconds, with Froome third.

The Welshman, who rode in support of Froome in each of his four wins, had built up that lead over the previous 20 stages and there was to be no drama on the final day of action.

“When I rode on the Champs-Elysees for the first time in 2007, that was insane – just to finish the race and just to be a part of it,” a humble Thomas said afterwards.

“To now be riding round winning it is just incredible. It’s just a whirlwind. I seem to be floating around on cloud nine.

“Maybe when I’m 70, sat in a corner of a pub telling some 18-year-old what I used to be, it will sink in.

“It’s incredible, the stuff of dreams.”

Alexander Kristoff, also of Team Sky, won the sprint finish on the Champs-Elysees and was the final stage winner.