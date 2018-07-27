Demare wins stage 18 in France

Arnaud Demare won the bunch sprint as Stage 18 of the Tour de France finished in downtown Pau on Thursday.

The Groupama-FDJ rider remained part of the peloton as they reeled in the days breakaway on the 171km flat stage.

Demare benefited from a textbook lead-out from his grinding teammates and jumped out the pack with 200m to go, closely pursued by Christophe Laporte and Alexander Kristoff, who he managed to hold off for the victory.

📺 The last flat stage before Paris saw @ArnaudDemare grab his second stage win on Le Tour. The fight in Les Champs-Élysées is going to be tough one! 💪#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/y2SpQiqUi9 — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 26, 2018

“I’ve been through some difficult moments but I really wanted to make it to the final sprints and play my cards,” said the Frenchman.

“I always believed in myself and my chances of winning in this Tour. Winning today, before the final chance on the Champs Elysees is great for my motivation. This is for my wife, my family and my friends. People who know me, know how hard I trained for the Tour de France and this goal. That’s why I’m so happy today.”

There was no chance in the general classifications contenders, who have tommorows 200km mountain stage from Lourdes to Laruns to make some of the final attacks of the Tour.

Stage 18 results:

1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:46:50

2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data

5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors

7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo

8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

9 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

10 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert

General Classification:

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 74:21:01

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:59

3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:31

4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:47

5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:30

6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:19

7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34

8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:13

9 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:33

10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:31