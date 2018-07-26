Quintana wins stage, Thomas cruising

Nairo Quintana held off Ireland’s Dan Martin to win the 17th stage of the Tour De France while Geraint Thomas extended his lead at the top.

Quintana took control during the final 16 kilometer climb to Saint-Lary-Soulan in the Pyrenees mountains and was a comfortable winner. It was the Colombian’s first stage win of this year’s Tour.

Martin finished second while Thomas finished third, pulling ahead of Tom Dumoulin, Primoz Roglic and Chris Froome in the final kilometer.

Thomas’ third-place finish came with a time bonus of four seconds that further extended his overall lead, which stood at 1:39 before the stage.

Only four stages now separate him from the podium in Paris.

With Thursday’s day on the flat expected to end in a sprint finish, Friday’s racing – which includes an ascent of the Col du Tourmalet – looks like being the last significant risk to Thomas’ bid for the yellow jersey.

It is followed by an individual time trial, where his current advantage should be enough to hold world time-trial champion Dumoulin at bay, and the ceremonial final stage on the Champs Elysees on Sunday.