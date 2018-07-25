Tour rider finishes stage after horrific crash

Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert was forced to withdraw from the Tour de France on Tuesday with a fractured left kneecap after a spectacular crash during stage 16.

The Quick-Step rider was leading the stage at the 57.2km mark when he lost his balance on a descent and flew headfirst over a low wall.

Remarkably, Gilbert was able to get back on his bike and finish the 218-km long stage, which was won by teammate Julian Alaphilippe.

The moment when Philippe Gilbert is rescued, after having fallen in the descent. Fortunately, he has no serious injuries and continues in the race. #TDF2018

📷 A.S.O pic.twitter.com/r0ZRGAKftq — La Bicicleta News (@LaBicicletaNews) July 24, 2018

Unluckily for Gilbert though, it was later confirmed that he had broken his knee and could play no further part in the race.

“I want to say that I’m happy to be here after that tough moment,” he said. “This isn’t how I wanted to finish my Tour and leaving it like this really hurts.”

Hats off to @PhilippeGilbert who finished the stage after his terrible crash and abandons the Tour de France being the most combative rider of the day. #inspiring #respect #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/fDuY5ySvPP — Laura Meseguer (@Laura_Meseguer) July 24, 2018

Quick-Step were mightily relieved when Gilbert reappeared moments later relatively unscathed.

Italian Fabio Casartelli died in a horrific crash on the same descent in 1995.