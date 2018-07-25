Farmers steal the show on stage 16

The Tour de France had to be stopped temporarily during stage 16 when the peloton was sprayed during a protest by French farmers, with several riders needing medical treatment. Julian Alaphilippe eventually won the stage after Britain’s Adam Yates crashed.

Alaphilippe, of the Quick Step team, trudged his way to victory on the Tour de France’s 16th stage on Tuesday after capitalising on a late crash by Britain’s Adam Yates of Mitchelton.

Alaphilippe finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of a small group of chasers.

Yellow jersey holder Geraint Thomas of Team Sky crossed the finish line nearly nine minutes in arrears after yet another stage in which his race lead did not come under threat.

However, the major talking point of stage 16 came just 29km into the 218km route from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

A farmers’ strike caused chaos after riders were hit by tear gas when police were forced to clear away the protesters who blocked the road using hay bales and tractors.

All the race’s riders were forced to wait around 15 minutes as police cleared the path.

Because it happened so early in the race, the riders were still together in one group.