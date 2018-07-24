Cyclist disqualified for throwing punch

Gianni Moscon will play no further part in this year’s Tour De France after he was found guilty of striking an opponent in the early part of stage 15 which took place on Sunday.

The race jury disqualified Moscon due to a “particularly serious aggression” on stage 15 after threw a fist at French rider Elie Gesbert in the opening kilometre of the stage.

A key member of Team Sky’s eight-man squad for the race, Moscon will now head home with unanswered questions over his future on the team. He was also suspended last year for racially abusing another cyclist during a race.

Gianni Moscon exclu du #TDF2018 après avoir frappé un coureur Fortuneo ! pic.twitter.com/JzwOi5l8To — Tout Le Sport (@toutlesport) July 22, 2018

“We support and accept the decision by the race organizers to exclude Gianni Moscon from the Tour de France,” Team Sky general manager Dave Brailsford said.

“Gianni is desperately disappointed in his behaviour and knows that he has let himself, the team and the race down.

“We will address this incident with Gianni once the Tour is complete and decide then if any further action should be taken.

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to both Elie Gesbert and Team Fortuneo-Samsic for this unacceptable incident.”

The disqualification is far more than a personal disappointment for Moscon. It makes the hardest week of a brutal three-week race more difficult for Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome, who are in first and second in the Yellow Jersey standings.