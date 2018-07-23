First Tour de France win for Nielsen

Astana Pro’s Magnus Cort Nielsen sprinted to victory on the 181.5km 15th stage of the Tour de France in Carcassonne on Saturday.

The Dane completed the race in 4:25:52, beating Jon Izagirre Insausti and Bauke Mollema in the final sprint.

Nielsen is the 12th Dane to win a TdF stage as Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey and his advantage over his Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome.

The final 10km was a tactical battle between eight riders but with 1.5km to go it was down to three – Jon Izagirre Insausti, Bauke Mollema and Cort Nielsen – with Izagirre attacking first as Mollema and Nielsen reacted.

Astana’s Nielsen led Izagirre and Mollema into the finish as he slowed the pace down, then with 400m to go, he fired up the pace again, and sprinted to win the stage by several bike lengths.

The race will have a rest day on Monday and returns on Tuesday with Stage 16, a 218-kilometre mountain trek from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

Stage 15

1. Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 04:25:52

2. Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida

3. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:02

4. Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 00:00:29

5. Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:34

6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 00:00:34

7. Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 00:00:34

8. Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:37

9. Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:02:31

10. Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:38

General classification

1. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 62:49:47

2. Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 00:01:39

3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:01:50

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:02:38

5. Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 00:03:21

6. Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:42

7. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:03:57

8. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 00:04:23

9. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 00:06:14

10. Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 00:06:54