Fraile braves strong winds to win stage 14

Oscar Fraile cruised to victory in stage 14 of the Tour de France after the wind blew the field to pieces in the south of France.

The prevailing winds in the Massif Central region quickly created echelons and a group of 32 riders got away, eventually creating a gap of over 20 minutes. The general classification riders were all in pursuit in the peloton, but never caught up.

Breakaways formed at the head of the race and it would be Fraile of Astana who would cross the line first in the sprint finish, followed by Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors.

📺 Une échappée à 32, la folle épopée de @Jasperstuyven et la première victoire sur @LeTour d'@OmarFraile 👉 Tout ce qu'il faut savoir sur la 14e étape en une minute #TDF2018 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jgfhyt2VMd — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 21, 2018

Trek Segafredo Jasper Stuyven, who broke with three kilometres to go, was caught and would have to settle for third.

Team Sky controlled the front of the remaining peloton and made sure no time gaps opened up among the general classification leaders.

Sunday’s stage 15 from Millau to Carcassonne is 181km and is classified as a medium m mountain stage.

Stage 14 results:

1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 04:41:57

2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 00:00:06

3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:06

4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:12

5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 00:00:17

6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:00:19

7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 00:00:19

8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 00:00:23

9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:30

10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:00:37.

General classification:

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 58:10:44

2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 00:01:39

3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:01:50

4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:02:38

5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 00:03:21

6 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:42

7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 00:03:57

8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 00:04:23

9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 00:06:14

10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 00:06:54