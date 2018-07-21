Sagan wins stage 13, Thomas retains yellow

World champion Peter Sagan won Stage 13 of the Tour de France to Valence as Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey.

Sagan, of Slovakia, timed his surge to perfection at the end of the 169.5km flat stage from Bourg d’Oisans to Valence, edging out Alexander Kristoff and Arnaud Demare.

In what was his third victory of the Tour, Sagan extends his lead in the green jersey points classification.

Team Sky worked hard to get both Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome safely over the line to ensure there was no change to the general classification.

Thomas will begin Stage 14 in yellow, one minute 39 second ahead of Froome, with Tom Dumoulin 11 seconds further back.

Germany’s John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Belgium’s Greg van Avermaet (BMC) completed the top five of the stage, which saw a four-man breakaway fail to build up a gap of more than three minutes over the pack.

After his claiming Stage 13, Sagan called the flat stage “a piece of gold” for the peloton, adding: “It was a flat stage, and everyone could recover a bit in the group. I think everyone was happy in the bunch to have a relaxed stage.”

“I’m very happy to win today, it’s very nice for me and thanks to all my team-mates because they did a very good job,” said Sagan. “I thought I’d left it a little bit late, I was a little bit behind in the last 600m, then on the last turn I tried to bring myself up to the front, and after that, I stayed on the wheel of Kristoff and I’m very happy to beat him.”

Coming up on Saturday is Stage 14, Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateau to Mende (187km).

Stage 13 result:

1. Peter Sagan (Svk/BORA-Hansgrohe) 3hrs 45mins 55secs

2. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates) same time

3. Arnaud Démare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) same time

4. John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo) same time

5. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing Team) same time

6. Yves Lampaert (Bel/Quick-Step Floors) same time

7. Magnus Cort (Den/Astana Pro Team) same time

8. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) same time

9. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) same time

10. Taylor Phinney (USA/Team EF Education First same time

General classification after Stage 13:

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 53hrs 10mins 38secs

2. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 39secs

3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 50secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 46secs

5. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +3mins 07secs

6. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar Team) +3mins 13secs

7. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +3mins 43secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +4mins 13secs

9. Daniel Martin (Irl/UAE Team Emirates) +5mins 11secs

10. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro team) +5mins 45secs