Thomas King of Alped’Huez

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas made a memory that will last a lifetime after he won Stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday.

The Welshman – who rode into the yellow jersey on Wednesday’s stage 11 – found himself in a group of five going to the mountaintop finish on the iconic Alpe d’Huez.

With Thomas was with his team leader and defending champion Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin, Mikel Landa and Romain Bardet as the group attacked and counter attacked each other on the sun-baked switchbacks.

On the last turn before the finish, Thomas mounted one last attack and no-one could respond, leaving him in splendid isolation to cross the line.

This was the moment @GeraintThomas86 became the first ever British rider to conquer Alpe d'Huez at @LeTour !👊🇬🇧 📹 > @itvcycling pic.twitter.com/zCE4MsdUpI — Team Sky (@TeamSky) July 19, 2018

The win extends his lead at the top of the general classification, while Team Sunweb’s Dumoulin revealed he is a big threat to Team Sky’s dominance with a solid ride to keep in touch with Froome.

Friday’s Stage 13 of Le Tour is graded as a flat stage and is 169km from Le Bourg-d’Oisans to Valance.

Stage 12 results:

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 5:18:37

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:02

3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03

4 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:03

5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07

6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13

7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:13

8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42

9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:47

10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:53

General classification:

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 49:24:43

2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:39

3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50

4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:37

5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:46

6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07

7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:13

8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:43

9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:13

10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:11