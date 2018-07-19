Thomas claims yellow jersey with Stage 11 win

Team Sky cyclist Geraint Thomas is the overall leader of the Tour de France after winning Stage 11 in the Alps to claim the yellow jersey on Wednesday.

He was followed, 20 seconds back, by both, Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Sky team-mate Chris Froome.

The result moves Froome up to second in the overall classification, one minute and 25 seconds behind Thomas, while in third place, 19 seconds back, is Dumoulin.

📺 Geraint Thomas s’est montré le plus fort aujourd’hui parmi les favoris ➡ Ne manquez pas le résumé de l’étape 11 du Tour 2018 !#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/oebpaHIt6t — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 18, 2018

This was Thomas’ second career Tour stage win and he looked strong the whole stage attacking the yellow from the word go with his Sky team.

Stage 10 winner, BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet, struggled off the back of the peloton on the Col du Pre and the battle for the yellow jersey was on as Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde took up the challenge with a long-range attack.

On the descent of the penultimate climb, the Cormet de Roseland, Dumoulin then attacked to join Valverde, who later was left behind.

Thomas then launched his attack as team-mate Froome held back before leaving AG2R La Mondiale’s Romain Bardet and UAE Team Emirates’ Dan Martin behind.

The initial expectation was that Thomas would wait and for Froome to catch him and Dumoulin, but instead, he powered ahead with 400 metres to go to take the stage win.

Afterwards, Thomas said, he did not expect to win the stage and was happy with how things had gone on a very tough Stage 11.

“It’s unreal, I didn’t expect it at all. We were low on numbers so it was more instinct when I went so we didn’t get caught having to ride.

“I had a little gap and then obviously Froomey could follow the guys then. I committed to go over to Dumoulin and then I could just sit in as Froomey came across.

“I could see Frosty (Nieve), he’s a good mate so it’s a shame but I had to go for that win, it’s super nice.”

Stage 11 Results:

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3:29:36

2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb +20s

3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky +20s

4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team +22s

5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott +22s

6 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates +27s

7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits +57s

8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale +59s

9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida +59s

10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team +59s

General Classification:

1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 44:06:16

2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky +1:25

3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb +1:44

4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida +2:14

5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo +2:23

6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo +2:40

7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team +2:56

8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale +2:58

9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team +3:16

10 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates +3:16