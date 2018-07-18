Alaphilippe triumphs, van Avermaet’s lead stretches

Julian Alaphilippe took an emphatic victory on stage 10 of the Tour de France, as Greg Van Avermaet managed to extend his advantage at the top of the general classification on the first mountain stage.

Quick-Step Floors’ Alaphilippe went clear with just under 30km to go and held his precedence over the final climb to take his first Tour stage win in Le Grand-Bornand.

BMC’s van Avermaet got into the early breakaway and held on to finish fourth, behind Ion Izagirre and Rein Taaramae.

His time at the top is not expected to last though. Britain’s Geraint Thomas of Team Sky trails the Belgian by two minutes and 22 seconds.

Van Avermaet is not a climber and the race has now moved into the alps.

“We were expecting that from Van Avermaet, he did that last time he had the jersey in 2016,” said Thomas, who started the day 43 seconds down.

“It would have been nice to take the yellow jersey but it’s the Tour de France – it doesn’t come easily and doesn’t come just because you want it.”

Wednesday’s stage 11 is the second day in the Alps and features four testing climbs, including an uphill finish at La Rosiere.

Stage 10 result:

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) 4hrs 25mins 27secs

2. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 34secs

3. Rein Taaramae (Est/Direct Energie) +1min 40secs

4. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing) +1min 44secs

5. Serge Pauwels (Bel/Team Dimension Data) same time

6. Lilian Calmejane (Fra/Direct Energie) +2mins 24secs

7. Dan Martin (Ire/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 23secs

8. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) same time

9. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

10. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky)

General classification after stage 10:

1. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing) 40hrs 34mins 28secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +2mins 22secs

3. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 10secs

4. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +3mins 12secs

5. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +3mins 20secs

6. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +3mins 21secs

7. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

8. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar)

9. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +3mins 27secs

10. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) +3mins 36secs