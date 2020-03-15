Nairo Quintana hoping to return home amid coronavirus pandemic after Max Schachmann clinches Paris-Nice win

After winning the final stage of the Paris-Nice, Nairo Quintana plans to return home to stay with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic

Nairo Quintana has set his next target as returning to Colombia to be with his family after he won the final stage of the shortened Paris-Nice race.

Arkea-Samsic rider Quintana launched a late attack in the closing four kilometres, crossing the line 47 seconds ahead of Tiesj Benoot.

It means Quintana – who crashed in stage two – finished sixth in the general classification, with Max Schachmann having maintained his overnight lead to claim the overall triumph.

With Sunday’s stage cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus, French rider Romain Bardet criticised race organisers, claiming he could not understand why Saturday’s event was going ahead.

After the race’s completion, Quintana also referenced his concerns over the ongoing pandemic, acknowledging his main focus was now on being with his family.

“Now we’ll try to return to Colombia, spend time with the family while this important problem for the world is resolved,” the 30-year-old told reporters.

“We are aware of what is happening, we’ve finally finished and we will also be quarantined so that this virus does not continue to spread.

“We have to listen to the authorities so that this does not get out of hand and we can all return to work soon.”

Despite a difficult start to the event, Quintana was thrilled to have finished on a high with a third stage win of the season.

“I always try to win like this, with elegance and a good attitude,” he added. “We were highly motivated to do things well and have been working hard.

“The team worked hard to catch the break and then I did what I had to do. There was nothing I could do for the GC, so I knew I had to attack today, because I wanted to bring joy to the team, because of the effort that everyone has made. It is a gift for all of them. I always demand a lot, but here are the results.”

Un homme comblé ! A super happy man! pic.twitter.com/t79JnwiDDr — Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 14, 2020

While the stage belonged to Quintana, it was Schachmann who claimed the general classification victory.

Team Sunweb’s Benoot started the day 36 seconds behind Schachmann, who also had to deal with challenges from Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot and Sergio Higuita.

With Quintana already far up ahead, Benoot rolled the dice with just over 1,000m to go, and although he established a gap, Schachmann piggie-backed onto Higuita’s chase to ensure an 18-second winning margin.

“It was a really hard finish, in the last three kilometres I worked through hell and a world of pain,” Schachmann said.

“But now it’s like being in heaven. Every little bit of pain in my legs was worth it. This is one of the biggest wins of my career and one of the most important steps.”